People (CVE:PEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.15

People Corp (CVE:PEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 51974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEO shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of People from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32. The firm has a market cap of $545.23 million and a PE ratio of -35.24.

People Company Profile (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

