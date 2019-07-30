Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,058 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 887,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 10,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $545,584.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $243,156.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,511 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,814. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.