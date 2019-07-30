Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Platform Specialty Products worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,868,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,925,000 after buying an additional 472,325 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,398,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after buying an additional 337,100 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,844,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 665,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,004,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,211,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

Platform Specialty Products Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

