Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,686,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $964,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

