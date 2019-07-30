Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Glaukos by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.61. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.