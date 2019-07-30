Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $31.77 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of QTS Realty Trust worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 76,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

