Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,766,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Black Knight as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,623,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Black Knight by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Black Knight by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,273,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,645 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.30.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

