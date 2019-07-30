Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Eldorado Resorts worth $29,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,717,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 163,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,114,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,054,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 392,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.24.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

