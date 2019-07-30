Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,036 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $226,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.