Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 176.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $135,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $3,487,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,516. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

