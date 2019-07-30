Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 213.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,468. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

