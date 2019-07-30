Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $4,174.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.01113203 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004559 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000495 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 43,668,980 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

