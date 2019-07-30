Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Pharol SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 29,823 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 8,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

About Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharol SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharol SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.