Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 123,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

