Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $240.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

