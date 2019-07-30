Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.52-1.52 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.95. 21,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,569. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.