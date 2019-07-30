PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0159

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $34,363.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

