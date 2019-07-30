Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plexus continues to benefit from strong end-market demand in the Healthcare/Life Sciences and Aerospace/Defense segments. This was evident from the third-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Both revenues and earnings grew on a year-over-year basis, although unfavorable revenue mix hurt margin expansion. Moreover, management’s top-line guidance for the fourth quarter was unimpressive due to weakness in the Industrial/Commercial and communications segments. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities are key catalysts for Plexus.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. Plexus has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $270,334.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,440.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Plexus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

