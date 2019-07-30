Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. is a global power sports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman and Polaris ACE all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK, INDY, Switchback and RUSH snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

PII opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its position in Polaris Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.