Populous Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Populous has a total market cap of $44.62 million and $5.07 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008715 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00279842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.01551772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022031 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

