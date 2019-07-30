PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $276.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $276.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,459.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.02196251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00945260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.58 or 0.03242804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00820302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00703396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00195540 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,524,260 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.