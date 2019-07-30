Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.08 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,381,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

