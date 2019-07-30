Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.90. Precipio shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 92.71% and a negative net margin of 533.37%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

