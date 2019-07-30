Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.11.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$85.54 per share, with a total value of C$47,902.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,869,097.14.

TSE PBH traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$96.72. 59,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,780. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.86. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$66.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$801.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

