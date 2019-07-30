Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.60-1.80 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,889. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $3,518,120.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887,896 shares in the company, valued at $37,927,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

