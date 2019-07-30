Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 165 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,271.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,795 shares of company stock worth $7,779,608. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.60. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

