Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 32,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

