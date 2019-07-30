Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

