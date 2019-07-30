Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $38.81 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,057.52.

BKNG traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,907.23. 65,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,873.04. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

