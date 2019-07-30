Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.91 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. 1,392,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

