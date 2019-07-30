Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 936 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 345,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 431,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

