Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11,029.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,378,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after acquiring an additional 975,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $5.23 on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $287.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,788 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,835 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

