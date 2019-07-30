Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to expect money will chase companies that have momentum and are delivering, and PG should be a primary beneficiary. We are raising our price target by $10 to $135 and reiterate our Outperform rating.””

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of PG traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,789,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.86. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,788 shares of company stock worth $27,259,835 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

