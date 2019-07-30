Professional Planning Acquires Shares of 16,557 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 16,783,374 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,097,000 after buying an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,946,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after buying an additional 178,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 818,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 422,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. 281,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,330. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75.

