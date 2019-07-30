Professional Planning Sells 2,279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Professional Planning reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.4% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $807,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $352,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

