Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. 804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

