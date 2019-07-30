Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $51.72 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.05949213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,611,174,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,950,710 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.