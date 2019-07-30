Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFPT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.18.

PFPT stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.68. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,051,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $13,399,913. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $23,398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Proofpoint by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,733,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $20,939,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

