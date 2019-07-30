ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.31, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.