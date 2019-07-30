Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $3.65. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 19,013 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.38.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

