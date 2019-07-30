Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 9,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The firm has a market cap of $160.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

