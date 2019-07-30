PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 80,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $197,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 311,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $467,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

