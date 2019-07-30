Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PULM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

