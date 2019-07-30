Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 51,964 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 394.40% and a negative return on equity of 515.22%.

In other Pure Bioscience news, Director Ivan Chen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

