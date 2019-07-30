Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Megibow purchased 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Megibow purchased 22,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $151,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Purple Innovation worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

PRPL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 4,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.27. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 44.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

