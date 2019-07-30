PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $222.36. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 194,230 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $930.33 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.