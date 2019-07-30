QASH (QASH) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, LATOKEN, GOPAX and Gate.io. QASH has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and $210,390.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01537443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000627 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi, Liquid and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.