Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.016-396.795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.13 million.Qiagen also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 634,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,853. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.