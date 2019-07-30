QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Announces Earnings Results

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $557,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.