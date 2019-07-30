QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Issues Earnings Results

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

QTS opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $237,545.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $557,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

